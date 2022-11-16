AUDIO: BSU Football Lost Tuesday Night in the Home Finale’

GAME WRAP as Ball State football lost Tuesday night at home…

A Muncie musician celebration – A celebration of life this Saturday for Phil Dunn

That’s Lathay Pegues on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Tuesday morning. I asked, who was Phil

The celebration of life concert is Saturday from 7 – 9 p.m. at Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Muncie and all are welcome – no dress code, either – come as you are.

WLBC News Bytes:

Noblesville and Hamilton County officials broke ground on the transformative Reimagine Pleasant Street project on Monday. When complete, the release says it will enhance mobility through Noblesville and increase trail connectivity.

Ball State assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Tyler Stockton is among the nominees for this year’s Broyles Award, presented annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

It launched yesterday – the Pacers version of Black Friday deals – called Gold Out

Joshua Shuck on the Muncie Pacer Radio station, WMUN. Pacers.com/GoldFriday for the deal.

Who is the Hub targeted at – Muncie Mission’s Frank Baldwin

That from Delaware County Today on WMUN 92-5FM 1340AM and free streams.

The New York truck driver who police say crashed his semi into a bus in Warsaw, Saturday, now faces 26 felony counts, said the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office. Police say Victor Santos was driving drunk and recklessly when he ran a red light and hit the bus.

Study says most of us now Guilt Tip. The rules of tipping are changing: 1 in 3 Millennials & Zoomers will tip regardless of service quality, and 3 in 5 believe tipping etiquette has changed over the last few years.

Smoke detectors, and CO2, too – Fire danger always increases with the colder weather – people use space heaters, and other less than safe methods to keep warm, but carbon monoxide detectors are good to have around, too

That’s a battalion commander with the Muncie Fire Department.