A 19-year-old Muncie man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a local woman’s fatal shooting. According to the Star Press, Darnzell Dantonio Drummer is preliminarily charged with murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. stemming from the Friday slaying of 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb, who was fatally wounded when gunshots were fired from outside into a home at 814 S. Monroe St.