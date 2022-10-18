They Want (and Need) Your Blood Today at BSU

Ball State Homecoming Week continues: today blood drive during the day – starting 10 a.m., and Talent Search tonight 7:30 p.m. both at Pruis Hall. Wednesday is a student event called game night, and then

Game ends the week of course: Saturday 2 p.m. kick.

WLBC News Bytes:

A warehouse fire in Evansville that started just after 4:30 yesterday morning, burned so hot that it showed up on National Weather Service infrared satellite images from space.

Ball State safety Jordan Riley was named the MAC West Division Defensive Player of the Week.

Check given to local agency

With an estimated $500,000 cost for a death penalty case in the killing of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Madison County officials could look at the Rainy Day Fund to cover the costs, according to the Herald Bulletin. Carl Roy Webb Boards, 42, is accused of fatally shooting the officer July 31 in Elwood.

World Food Day until October 21st.

Sam’s Club is raising its membership fee, first increase in nearly a decade, annual fees go up $5.

Local service club award given

Tomorrow is budget day at Muncie City council – As we reported last week, tomorrow’s 6 p.m. meeting is to consider the 2023 proposed budget – with a less than one million dollar increase in spending, and 2% raises to employees, and somewhat cover the rising cost of fuel for city-owned vehicles – the Mayor told the Star Press the increases probably won’t fully cover the hike in gasoline and diesel costs.

Henry County GOP will host an open house honoring State Rep. Tom Saunders on his retirement. Friday (Oct. 21), at 2 p.m. in the courthouse.

Why BSU Homecoming week is special – Deputy Athletics Director, Marketing Shawn Sullivan

Blood drive today at Pruis, Friday Bedraces at noon, Parade Saturday 9am, game 2 p.m. for a short list of the fun.