The (Early) Polls Are Open Today

The polls are open – early – Early voting starts today for county, General Assembly and congressional election. Early voting will be in the election room on the first floor of the Delaware county building. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and same hours on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Early voting will end at noon, Monday, Nov. 7.

Why no names? On the two Muncie city employees suspended with pay last week – here’s Mayor Ridenour

State Police is handling the investigation, and the Mayor said Internet rumors of FBI involvement are unfounded.

WLBC News Bytes:

The Soup Kitchen of Muncie hosts “Sip for Soup’ wine tasting fundraiser, Saturday, Oct. 15 at Tonne Winery this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m. $20 per person. soupkitchenofmuncie.org.

FRANKTON Town Council officials are urging residents to complete a household income survey they’re expected to receive in the coming month – the town could be eligible for grants that could defray the cost of growing infrastructure bills.

KURU Footwear has analyzed the average wait time, ride duration, and attraction satisfaction levels to determine which rides are most “Worth the Wait” at the Disney Parks.

Last week at Muncie on the Move Chamber breakfast, a community announcement from the Erskine Green Training Institute

The speaker did not say their name but we know their social media is easy to fine, and follow – look for The Arc of Indiana.

6th District Congressman Greg Pence feels your pain – at the pump. While commenting this week on the OPEC announcement last week about their reduction of oil production, he cited his position

Pence is one of our guests on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday from 9 – 10 a.m. on WMUN, 92-5FM 1340AM and the new free app – search WMUN on your phone’s store.

WLBC News Bytes:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month – Muncie cops wear a pink patch, or some of the Race for the Cure squad cars around Muncie this month.

Full Spec Fest is this Saturday, October 15th, from noon to 8pm. Six bands starting at noon with 40+ vendors from all over the state – 613 South Miller Ave. in Marion.

BSU football is home Saturday, but the Cardinal day starts on campus that morning, says Shawn Sullivan

888-BSU-TICKET, or BallStateSports.com. Remember, all football games are on WLBC, all men’s basketball games are on 96-7, 102-9, and 104.9 FM from Woof Boom Radio group.

The Indiana Debate Commission will host a single debate between three U.S. Senate candidates Sunday, Oct. 16, with a one-hour broadcast starting at 7 p.m. Eastern. Incumbent Sen. Todd Young (Republican), Thomas McDermott (Democrat), and James Sceniak (Libertarian). IndianaDebateCommission.com

Free dirt – Muncie Mayor Ridenour told me yesterday in studio, it’s from the Storer Estates construction

This Thursday (Oct. 13, 2022), bring your flatbed or truck between 8-11am, or 12-3pm at 5790 West Kilgore.

WLBC News Bytes:

50K to $1 million grants – IDEM announced Round 4 of the DieselWise Indiana with Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Option program’s grant funding. Application info link on our Local News here.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,510 people in Madison County have registered to vote. The Herald Bulletin says about 45% of those are women.

Red Ribbon Week 2022 is under two weeks away, sponsored by the Delaware County Prevention Council.

It came up at a recent Candidate Forum aired on WMUN Radio – and we aired a story this week, asking candidates if they would support the returning of an elected Board for Muncie Community Schools. Most of the responses were in favor of the change-back, but from the archives – Feb. 2 of this year, I asked Gov. Holcomb if he saw a change back coming

We have heard nothing to the contrary from the Gov. office, or really any state legislature – in fact, Democrat Sue Errington said at the Forum that she thinks “Ball State is doing a pretty good job” overseeing MCS.

She did vote against what was termed the takeover.

Program note for WMUN, The Talk of Muncie – we will not be having a Coaches Corner Radio show this Saturday – we’ll resume that 10-11 a.m. show next weekend.