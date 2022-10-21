Muncie Budget Passes, But There Were 2 No Votes

Budget passes, but not without dissent – City of Muncie budget for 2023 passed this week after a 7 – 2 vote by Council. The No’s came from Jeff Robinson, and Jerry Dishman. Robinson was the only one to speak just before the final vote – saying he doesn’t think we’re spending enough, and specifically not providing a big enough raise for employees.

Though we’re sure some fans would like to see a lead the whole way tomorrow for BSU Homecoming, Learfield’s Mick Tidrow puts those exciting wins in perspective

Coach Neu explained how comeback happen

Kick 2 p.m. tomorrow, live on 104.1 HD1 WLBC.

When he speaks at college campuses like he did this week at BSU, I wondered if Stedman Graham worries about youth today

His presentation was positive and productive, and you’ll hear in my interview this weekend how he and Oprah think about things – that airs on Saturday during This Week in Delaware County 9-10am on WMUN.

Board leadership honor for a Munsonian

Anastasia is currently running at the Murat Theatre, in town until Sunday.

The National FFA 95th Convention and Expo is back in Indy, in person Oct. 26 to 29.

It’s almost time to buy tickets for Winterlights. Newfields allows you to explore the museum Garden as you gaze at millions of Christmas lights. Tickets starting Tuesday. discovernewfields.org.

New business development, or growing ideas that could be even bigger – that’s part of a November event hosted by the Innovation Connector

That’s Ted Baker from a Muncie on the Move presentation – his entire chat will be on This Week in Delaware County, first airing tomorrow from 9-10am on WMUN 92-5FM 1340AM and free streams.

Steve Rock has been relieved of duties as the head coach at Anderson University. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner has been named interim head coach.

Indiana State Police K9 Zeus euthanized due to sudden illness.

Community Foundation of Muncie Delaware County Awards $380K to Community Organizations in September and October .

As our weather warms today and this weekend – it may be hard to believe that the holidays are fast approaching. The Gospel Highlight Thanksgiving Dinner: Hosted by James Warner is coming together for the 39th Year. Donations, volunteers, and other good hearted people are needed – find the phone and mailing contact info on our Local News Page now. (Contact Brother James L. Warner Sr. at (765)-606-6099 daily, or mail checks to Gospel Highlight P.O. Box 3006 Anderson, In. 46018 or to 1221 W. 11th. Street Anderson, In. 46016).

Win or go home – football tonight, Delta hosts Yorktown on WMUN with Jared Boomer calling the game. Alexandria hosts Elwood on Oldies 101 with Zach Johnson. Regional volleyball Saturday – no Radio, but huge excitement, especially in Delaware County.

Best BSU Homecoming memory, Offensive Coordinator Kevin Lynch

That’s Learfield’s Mick Tidrow – In addition to football, there’s women’s home volleyball tonight and tomorrow – both 6 p.m., and soccer home Sunday.

Ball State University’s Dr. Jessica Ward, associate professor of Biology, has been awarded a grant from the National Science Foundation to investigate how embryos of aquatic animal species learn about the world before hatching.

Area business honored

The lighter side of news – the murals of Cornerstone Center for the Arts

We think that was Allison Bell speaking at Muncie on the move – we KNOW she was joking at the end about the not for profit venue, and that huge undertaking.