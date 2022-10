The Happy Little Fest, hosted by Ball State PBS is happening on Oct. 29th. Ball State PBS—which brought Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting to the world for many years—will be celebrating the 80th birthday of the beloved painter and instructor. MuncieJournal.com reports Happy Little Fest is scheduled for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and will include painting workshops, a Bob Ross look-alike contest, and a toast to the painter with birthday cupcakes at 1 p.m. in the big tent.