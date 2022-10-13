“Hairless” Welcomed to Muncie – As Well As The Hairy

Muncie’s DWNTWN is having a new Costumed Creature Crawl, October 29 from 12–3pm. All furry, feathered, scaled, hairy, or hairless costumed friends are welcome – Humans must be leashed to their creatures. At 11:30 AM Parade line-up will begin at the Delaware County Building square. At Noon, Parade starts. Prizes for Best Human and Creature Combo, Best Human Costume. From 1:30–3:00 PM, Trick-or-Treating with DWNTWN Businesses: Look for about 25 pumpkin balloons to find participating retailers.

WLBC News Bytes:

The Indiana Pacers Courtside Restaurant opened Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport.

“If you ate today – thank a farmer. Without them, America and Indiana would be nothing.” The words of Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) on National Farmer’s Day yesterday.

Scooter providers in Bloomington will have to shut down their vehicles during the overnight hours after an Indiana University student was hit and killed by a car while riding one in September.

Our WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month is Salvation Army Muncie

Major Curtiss Hartley in studio yesterday also talked about those familiar kettles

Next weekend, that entire interview will be featured on This Week in Delaware County on several of our Radio stations.

Quick work by cops caught a bad guy the other night – and you’re not gonna believe what he said to the clerk

WLBC News Bytes:

A cooking school for kids will be opening in Zionsville this weekend. Sprouts Cooking School teaches kids aged 3 to 13.

U.S. Senator Todd Young spoke yesterday at the 2nd Annual Wounded Blue Law Enforcement Survival Summit in Terre Haute to support the mental and physical health of law enforcement officers.

The Noblesville Common Council approved the city’s 2023 Civil City budget plan at this week’s meeting. It’s $105 million and includes $9.1 million in one-time spending.

It’s called Sip for Soup this Saturday from 5 – 8 p.m. at Tonne Winery. $20 tickets at Eventbrite in advance

And, 3 tastings of wine selections. Loretta Parsons in studio yesterday said there’s also a silent auction and other fun, helping the Soup Kitchen of Muncie.

WLBC News Bytes:

I&M is Powering the Next Helping Hand by offering a variety of payment options and programs, including grants to help qualified Indiana customers with their bill and weatherization improvements.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the United States is likely going to head into recession territory in the next six to nine months, adding that the S&P 500 could fall by “another easy 20 percent” in the near future.

An area Educator honored – by her peers, but first: someone wants out of jail, waiting for trial