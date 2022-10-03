“Epic Comeback” Win for BSU

Called an Epic Comeback – If you missed it Saturday: Ball State football scored 38 points in the second half to force overtime and then clinched the win, 44-38

Coach Neu sounded subdued there, because that was with Mick Tidrow before the game. The Cardinals hit the road for their first MAC game away, Saturday 3:30 p.m. kick at Central Michigan.

When I spoke on Thursday morning to Indiana Senator Todd Young, he had finished speaking on the floor of the Senate

As Young has mentioned, the effort was bipartisan – though the Indiana Democratic Party issued a statement shortly after my interview citing Dems, and no mention of Young or any Republication support.

Helping Florida: Bob Ball, Al Holdren and a team of volunteers will bring the Holy Smoker down this Thursday to cook for resident and volunteers as they clean up and recover from the hurricane. They hope to take some generators and other supplies. Drop off donations at Atlas collection 7701 West Kilgore Ave. Monday-Wednesday or call at 744-0369 anytime. If anyone has a used running generator to donate, they can arrange a pickup of it.

A federal judge agreed Friday that the Archdiocese of Indianapolis had the right to dismiss a Roncalli High School counselor because she was in a same-sex marriage.

Grant County HR Professionals Workshop Friday October 14th from 8:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Marion Municipal Utilities Training Room. RSVP to grantcountyhrpros@outlook.com by October 5th.

From Rockport Analytics: $156.6 Million in economic impact for Indy generated by 2022 College Football National Championship. Each visitor spent avg. of $281/day in Indy.

23 second better than her previous best time: Ball State’s Sarah Mahnensmith ran a career-best 5k race to lead the Cardinals at the Live in Lou Classic Saturday. As a team, Ball State finished ninth out of 47 teams in the Blue 5k race.

Two Homecoming wins: Central wins their second in a row. Wes-Del football snaps 16-game losing streak with victory over Tindley. Week 8 of the high school football season – our Radio plans include Anderson at Muncie Central on WMUN, and Frankton at Alexandria on Oldies 101.

Land northwest of campus -just north of Heath Farm, south of Riggin Road and west of Everett Road on Muncie’s north side: Ball State University Board of Trustees approved the transfer of 12.36 acres of land to the Muncie Redevelopment Commission (MRC) as we told you first Friday. The release says 30-40 new homes could be built there. Indiana Code allows for the transfer of the land from the University and for the City of Muncie to accept real estate as a gift. Ball State will incur no costs in the transfer. At that Trustees meeting, Dave Letterman “crashed the meeting,” according to Pres. Mearns – in town to film a student run documentary of sorts, reportedly tied to Dave’s cell phone.

It’s called the Soup Crawl, this Thursday in downtown Muncie, and Ben Polk explained the benefactor

Tickets are limited and get you a sample of soups at 20 different locations.

October is Pedestrian Safety Month – fatalities are on the rise across the state and nation.

The Indy Children’s Museum Haunted House will open on October 12th.

The American Red Cross is taking donations to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. redcross.org.

A service dog graduation – Medical Mutts is having the open ceremony at The Drury Inn on Shadeland Avenue Indy from 6 to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday, 10/4).

Ball State’s freshman class is a 6% increase over last Fall. A release touts an average high school GPA of 3.56, which is the highest of any incoming freshman class in University history. A report from IPR seems to indicate it’s easier to get in: as “test-optional” is now permanent – applicants gets to choose whether or not to submit their ACT or SAT scores, so submitting your test scores is not a requirement for admissions. Purdue University says they planning to bring test requirements back in the next few years, but Mearns isn’t so sure they will.