Deal Death in Delaware County – Get Held Accountable

Deal death in Delaware County, and go down – For the third time in Delaware county, a conviction for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman wrote in a release, “This conviction should send a crystal clear message to drug dealers: if you deal narcotics (here) and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and…held accountable.” Vera R. Morgan received a total of 40 years in prison from Judge John M. Feick, Circuit Court No. 4.

It took a Delaware County jury about 2 hours before convicting Thomas L. Beall of 6 counts of Child Molesting on various Levels, and Judge Marianne L. Vorhees, Circuit Court No. 1 set sentencing for November 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Each Level 1 Felony is punishable by 20 – 50 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Each Level 4 Felony is punishable by 2 – 12 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said “the Defendant in this case is nothing but a child predator has been finally held accountable for his heinous crimes.”

WLBC News Bytes:

The Indy Children’s Museum will be hosting a Halloween-themed adults-only night at the museum, Saturday 7 – 11 p.m.

No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.

Victim ID’d – Anderson Police say it was Grover C. McPhaul (55) of Anderson that they found dead on Tuesday. The Madison County Coroner’s Office is still in the process of scheduling the autopsy as of yesterday afternoon.

From the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office: they are “open and will continue to prosecute criminal activity – available remotely by email and telephone, or you are welcome to visit the office. Our building and its floor plan allow adequate room for social distancing, should you decide you need to visit. Although they will be, for the time being, dispensing with the customary handshakes, they look forward to continuing to assist you in a shared pursuit of justice.”

WLBC News Bytes:

“An Evening of Light” dinner honoring and supporting Holocaust education will be happening Saturday. The fundraiser will benefit the CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center. Get tickets and learn more at candlesholocaustmuseum.org.

Nearly $20 billion in unemployment money that was meant for pandemic relief was stolen in California by domestic and international criminals, making it the largest cause of pandemic fraud in any state, says NPR.

The Voice of Blackford County community newspaper shared this week that Alivia Jade Click, 20 of Arlington, Tenn., passed away earlier this month from injuries sustained in a car accident, where she was the passenger. She is the granddaughter of Randy Tarr, of Montpelier. She graduated in 2020 from the Excel Center. Visitation and celebration of life arrangements from yesterday were entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier.

WLBC News Bytes:

The Moonlight Egg Hunt is happening in Broad Ripple Friday evening. More at Broad Ripple Park Facebook page.

A member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, Molly McGuire will speak at Ball State University about her history, culture, and heritage. Ballroom at the L.A. Pittenger Student Center 7-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, free and no ticket required.