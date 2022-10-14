BSU’s Sullivan: “It’s a Nurse Party” at the Football Game

Tomorrow at Ball State’s home football game, it’s a Nurse Party

That’s Shawn Sullivan from athletics department. 2 p.m. kick, live on WLBC.

Two Saturday’s in a row, in the friendly confines – It’s been a lot more fun for BSU football lately. Tailgate lots open Saturday at 11 a.m., 12 noon Charlie Town, 1 p.m. short program outside the Alumni Center, and the kick’s at 2 p.m. Same plan next Saturday – preceded by the Homecoming parade that day.

Madison County employees will not be receiving a pay increase next year. From the Herald Bulletin, the Madison County Council approved the budget by a 5-2 vote Tuesday. Cited as difficulties in managing expenses – increased fuel and utility costs, and the increase in health insurance costs – in August, the Commissioners informed council that the county’s share of employee group insurance was increasing by $2 million to $6 million in 2023.

WLBC News Bytes:

It amounts to more than $140 per month: SSI benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 8.7 percent in 2023.

Antler Alert – State Farm reports Indiana moves up to 14th in nation for animal collision claims.

Program note for WMUN, the Talk of Muncie: we intend to carry the Sunday Senate Debate from 7 – 8 p.m., with all three candidate expected to attend. 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams.

Here’s the Radio plan for tonight’s regular season finale’ for high school football – the Yorktown home game is on WMUN – 92-5FM 1340 free streams and IHSAA TV. For Madison county on Oldies 101 –

That’s our Zach Johnson. And Jared Boomer has the Muncie Central travel plans after another win last week

WLBC News Bytes:

Muncie Leaf Pick-Up starts November 2 and will run approximately 3-5 weeks.

Don Yaeger, Leisa Richardson Inducted into Ball State University Journalism Hall of Fame; Eight Other Professionals Honored at an awards luncheon on Ball State’s campus Oct. 6.

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) will host Medication Take Back Day – the nearest spots listed are the Marion Campus, and the Fort Wayne Campus both on Oct. 29th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The Happy Little Fest, hosted by Ball State PBS on Oct. 29, will be celebrating the 80th birthday of the beloved painter and instructor. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Ball State’s LaFollette Field and will include painting workshops with Certified Ross Instructors®; a Bob Ross look-alike contest, trivia and bingo; Bob Ross merchandise for sale, and a toast to the painter with birthday cupcakes at 1 p.m. in the big tent. For tickets and additional information, visit HappyLittleFest.com.

Sunday, the Delaware County Special Needs Prom Car Show happens in OUR parking lot and property – 800 East 29th Street in Muncie! From 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., $12 registration for a chance at trophies and dash plaques for anything on wheels. Twisted Wrenches Car Club is running the show.

In his own words: BSU President Geoffrey Mearns on way the Board of Trustees gifted that 12+ acres of land to the city of Muncie recently

That from a Zoom Room interview this week.

CenterPoint Energy says “take action now” to help manage natural gas bills for the upcoming heating season. They are warning you will likely see an incremental increase in your natural gas bills when compared to those of last winter, assuming normal winter weather – although some forecasts are saying it will be colder than usual.

City of Muncie has one more budget hearing, this Wednesday

Mayor Ridenour in studio – that entire interview is on This Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday’s from 9-10 a.m. on WMUN 92-5 FM 1340 AM and free streams.

WLBC News Bytes:

Madison-Grant school corporation will be honoring our Veterans on Friday, November 11, 9-10 AM in the HS Gym.

CARMEL, IN – Tickets for the Ice at Carter Green, are on sale now. The rink will be open Saturday, November 19 through Sunday, February 26, 2023.

New information from the Trust for America’s Health found that 2 in 5 Americans currently suffer from obesity.

Planning ahead for the next Muncie on the Move breakfast event – Brenda Brumfield says it will not be at the usual place

Ticket info and that specific deadline to be announced by the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.

