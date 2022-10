The 8twelve Coalition was recently awarded an Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development Grant from Indiana Humanities with funds from Lilly Endowment, Inc. The goal of this grant is to help Hoosiers think, read, and talk about racial injustice and systemic racism. MuncieJournal.com reports the books purchased with this grant allow for a lending library to be available at the new 8twelve Coalition office at 1424 S. Hoyt Ave.