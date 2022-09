A Muncie woman is accused of attacking her grandmother. The Star Press reports 25 year old Alexis Elayne King was being held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $22,500 bond, preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and theft. The victim, in her 70’s, was found bleeding outside her home Friday evening. One of her injuries, say police, was a puncture wound deep enough to reach her spinal cord.