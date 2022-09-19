The annual Delaware County Veterans Stand Down is Tuesday at Heartland Hall at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. According to the Star Press, the provides numerous resources for veterans together in one place
This year the event includes a job fair aimed at veterans. The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
Veterans Stand Down Tuesday
The annual Delaware County Veterans Stand Down is Tuesday at Heartland Hall at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. According to the Star Press, the provides numerous resources for veterans together in one place