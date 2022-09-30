Senator Todd Young: “Serious As a Heart Attack.”

Serious as a heart attack – Indiana Senator Todd Young: how seriously should Hoosiers take Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats

He said yesterday that the US should enlist other countries

And, Young added

It’s a world away, but you have heard of this week’s move by Russia to annex occupied areas of Ukraine. Yesterday, I asked Indiana Senator Todd Young to share his perspective on the vote that happened there

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced changes to its COVID-19 dashboard. Beginning this week, it will be updated each Wednesday by 5 p.m. to reflect a national shift to evaluating weekly metrics rather than daily case counts. IDOH also has added a new wastewater surveillance dashboard conducted on untreated wastewater -since people infected with the virus can shed it in their stool even if they do not have symptoms. IDOH also has shifted to weekly updates of its monkeypox dashboard to reflect declining case counts.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools have a scheduled eLearning day today (Friday Sept. 30).

Indiana is the No. 16 Best State for UFO Fans, according to LawnLove.

Indy Jazz Fest returns with an outdoor festival at Garfield Park Saturday and Sunday.

October 16th is Sweetest Day.

Our WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month is Classroom Connections

That's Stacy Wheeler – she's one of my guests on This Week in Delaware County

High school football tonight on Radio: Pendleton Heights at Delta on WMUM and IHSAA TV link, Northeastern at Shenandoah on Oldies 101. Then this weekend BSU hosts Northern Illinois tomorrow… Coach Neu and the team hit the home field at 2 p.m. Tailgate lots open at 11, 12 noon is Charlie Town, and 1 p.m. a short program in front of the Alumni Center.

In his own words – More now on this week’s miss-speak: President Joe Biden asked where Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was during a speech at the White House yesterday, forgetting her death in Indiana in August. In his own words

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released the following: “No amount of spin from the White House can justify…forgetting the tragic passing…the latest gaffe that calls so much into question.”

Jon Anderson from yesterday’s WLBC interview, about a kid event prior to the Ball State football game tomorrow

MuncieSports.com can tell you more about the timing and details.

Phil Nichols died Monday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, according to an obituary, at age 75. The Star Press says his death means a criminal case pending against him in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis will go unresolved.

6 days away: First Thursday, October ArtsWalk in downtown Muncie. Soup Crawl benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank. Purchase your $20 ticket and sample 20 incredible soups. Cornerstone Center for the Arts, Madjax Muncie, and even Open Door Health Services have activities – and the annual YART where everything is $40 or below. Parking in the Garage located next to the Horizon Convention Center and Courtyard Marriott, and plenty of free street spots all around town.

250,000 books distributed over five years – another effort of Classroom Connections. Here’s Stacy Wheeler

There are fewer than 60 of the teacher stores in the country, like the one that exists on Madison Street in Muncie.

MCHS Stadium plans discussed – Muncie School Board meeting earlier this week, CFO Brad DeRome introduced a guest speaker

Mr. Fisher began with this

Much of his presentation will be heard on This Week in Delaware County

Earlier this week we shared news of the decline of Chinese students enrolled at BSU, but Pres. Mearns said the COVID declines didn’t hurt as badly, and they are on the rise

Airforce: Band of Flight at Emens Wednesday, October 5 at 7:30pm – free to the public with no ticket reservation required.

The Indiana Girls Volleyball Pairing Show is Sunday at 7 p.m. – Sectionals are Oct. 11, 13, and 15, on their trek to the State Finals at Worthen Arena Nov. 5.

Anderson University recently renovated what was termed in a release as “beloved dormitory,” S.P. Dunn Hall, and will host a dedication and celebration during Homecoming weekend Oct. 15. The event will take place in the Dunn Hall lobby at 10 a.m.