Schools in Indiana will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 grant from the American Heart Association and Indianapolis Colts as part of the NFL Play 60 program and this year’s Race to Super Bowl LVII activation. MuncieJournal.com reports from Sept. 26 to Oct. 26, students can track their minutes of physical activity within the Group Play feature of the free NFL Play 60 app, which is available for iOS and Android.