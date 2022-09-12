President Seems to Say, Don’t Blame BSU

With all the talk about loan forgiveness for college students, some are saying that universities might see this as a time to increase their costs – President Mearns at Ball State told me that to date, they have not done so.

Recently, he made a presentation to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

More now from Steve Lindell’s recent interview with BSU’s Pres. Mearns – when I asked him if he sees any tuition increases on the near horizon, he explained how the University is funded.

He went on to say what the math seems to indicate.

He reminded that the tuition increases that have occurred in the past decade or more, that no more than 2% has been the case.

Union workers at the Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo went on strike Saturday demanding better work conditions.

A second body has been found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month.

Former President Donald Trump suggested he would sue Fox News and the Lincoln Project after the network aired the group’s attack ad, according to the Epoch Times.

If you were northbound on I69 near Fishers Friday, your lanes were closed because of a shooting near the 207 mile marker for what WTHR reported was not a random act. It took until 4 p.m. to open at least one lane.

Little more has been released about a Yorktown-Friday crash: a pickup truck into a building. Fox 59 said that Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook showed pics at the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road when they found a truck on fire, inside the building, after hitting two other cars on Smith Street.

County officials and the public will get a first glance at Madison County’s $41.5 million general fund budget Tuesday. The vote won’t come until the Oct. 11 meeting.

589 volunteers came together to work in a single day of service, at 17 sites. According to Jenni Marsh, Muncie’s biggest employers brought the most volunteers – Over 400 from Ball State, and almost 90 from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for last Friday’s Day of Action, for Heart of Indiana United Way – their Fall fundraising campaign is underway. HeartOfIndianaUnitedWay.org

From the Palladium Item, Richmond will have a budget public hearing 7 p.m. Sept. 19, and Wayne County will have a public hearing 6 p.m. Sept. 21.

Peyton Manning told Colin Cowherd’s podcast that he wasn’t interested in the grind of delving deep into a couple of teams to prepare for a broadcast, the way Tony Romo and Cris Collinsworth do. His Monday night broadcasts with brother Eli provide the perfect outlet – with much less time commitment. Their first one of the season is tonight as Monday Night Football begins.

Second Candidate Forum this Thursday – As we reported last week, Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner asked Council last week during budget meetings to increase the pay for his deputies – this subject and many more might be covered Thursday during the next Candidate Forum being broadcast on WMUN – The Talk of Muncie on 92-5 FM 1340 AM and streaming free, from Muncie Central High School auditorium. The first panel of guests will be candidates for sheriff, prosecutor, judge, and coroner. Then the second panel for clerk, recorder, auditor, and assessor candidates.

WLBC News Quick Hits: An Interim AD was named Friday for BSU – someone from outside the University that worked with Pres. Geoffrey Mearns at Northern Kentucky.

Fishers opens safe Rx drop box at Police HQ.

Yorktown’s Town Manager Pete Olson has resigned. In his letter to the Council, he stated he is headed to a job in the private sector.

Tuesday, sentencing for 27 year old Alyson Stephen, the Elwood mother convicted in the death of her son and an Anderson man in connection with a 2020 shooting death. She was convicted by a Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury last month.

After that 7 point loss, it’s a second consecutive home game this Saturday for BSU football. 2 p.m. kick, with tailgate town at all lots opening at 11 a.m., and Charlie Town’s open from about 12 til just before kick.

Paws in the Park is a 5K Walk/Run for dogs and people on the beautiful trails at Summit Lake State Park on Oct. 2. Proceeds benefit Furever We Love – Roo’s Relief Pet Rescue and Rehab – and Mango’s Miracles. Registration link is here: GetMeRegistered.com/PawsInThePark5k

The 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration was held in BSU Recreational Building Room Friday, after what we believe was a two year hiatus due to COVID. The Chinese Students and Scholars Association, and the Rinker Center for International Programs were cited as organizers. Sometimes called the Chinese Moon Festival, Ancient emperors traditionally used the gathering to pray for the harvest, the festival is meant to take place when the moon is at its fullest.

More over the weekend catch-up stories – The U.S. is about 1 percent below its pre-COVID participation rate, which is the number of people working, divided by number of working age adults, according to data shared by Mike Hicks, BSU professor of economics.

Wayne County Indiana Election Board supports candidacy challenges and keeps 2 off Centerville-Abington school board ballots, according to the Palladium Item.

Cedar Point amusement park announced last week it is permanently closing the Top Thrill Dragster, the world’s second-tallest roller coaster – closed since an accident earlier this season.

Apparently, it’s not over – a handful of people protested BSU Rentals on Saturday according to RTV6, living conditions and other issues related to renters at properties in the BSU area. Pres. Mearns was not aware of any students contacting them for legal help offered by the University as of Sept. 1st when we spoke to him but added this:

Middletown Property Management, who owns BSURentals, issued a statement that included, “…We hope to collaborate with city leaders to address issues related to tenant housing such that general protests are not a threat to our livelihoods and the ability for students to find rental housing in Muncie.”

Peyton Manning told Colin Cowherd’s podcast last week says he enjoys being a resource for coaches, but that’s not a job for him. Coaching his grade-school son’s team last weekend reinforced that. He said “We got beat in overtime on Saturday, and a couple players asked why I ran the ball so much in the red zone,” he said. “I think, coaching in my future, is also out.”

Harvest season safety on the roads is being stressed – Friday afternoon, Darke County Deputies said on social media that a crash with a motorcycle trying to pass some farm equipment threw the two bikers – conditions unknown but medical helicopters handled the transport.

Another single motorcycle crash killed a man Friday on the west side of Indianapolis. The out of town driver, not wearing a helmet, couldn’t make the curve of an exit ramp and hit a sign.

This is Homecoming Week at Winchester High School. Fun planned all week, plus Friday afternoon the Student Council fish fry is from 4-7 in the high school commons. The parade is Friday at 5pm from Baker Elementary, to the High School. The game is at 7pm.

Friday, Oldies 101’s Zach Johnson was there for their schools celebration.

Alex got the blow out win.

And, Lafayette Jeff is at Muncie Central, with the Bearcats trying to get their new coach his first win here.