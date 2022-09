Ball State University and the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF) have honored Northside Middle School Teacher Isaac Denniston with its Extra Yard for Teachers Award. MuncieJournal.com reports Denniston, a Choir teacher who also leads the school’s popular Titan TV program, will receive a $1,000 Donors Choose gift card for school supplies and other items. He will also be recognized on the field during Ball State’s football game on October 1.