Misguided Marijuana Question Leads to Laughter

Sometimes, audience questions can be misdirected. From last week’s Candidate Forum, the voice of moderator Charles Taylor

Candidate Gavin Green was clearly taken aback

After some silence, he rightfully replied

He’s running for County Coroner – and would have no say on such laws. By the way, this question was never asked of the Senate and State Rep candidates later in the event – which would fall under their purview. And, the September 29 Forum has been cancelled due to schedule conflicts with candidates.

Cracking on an incumbent? From last week’s Delaware County Forum, Democratic Sheriff candidate Dave Williams said this

To which Republican incumbent Tony Skinner responded

Extensive coverage of the forum will be on The Week in Delaware County, first airing Saturday 9 a.m. on WMUN, The Talk of Muncie, 92-5FM 1340AM and free streams.

That’s more like it: scoring on the opening drive, then a some sloppy play by both teams, but Ball State shut out Murray State on Family Weekend in front of a reported 14,413 fans. This week, it’s a road game at Georgia Southern, 5 p.m. pregame on WLBC.

WLBC News Bytes:

Trial to begin today for 17-year-old De’Torio Fleming of Anderson, charged with murder in connection with a January 2021 shooting death.

The Indianapolis Zoo has announced that the tiger cubs can finally be seen in-person starting this past weekend.

For the first time in person since 2019, Community Chefs happened. A total of 42 shared their creations at the Anderson Country Club. Tom Bannon, vice president of community engagement and chief foundation officer at Community Hospital told the Herald Bulletin that the fundraiser, known for channeling half its annual proceeds to Madison County schools, would surpass $800,000 in total proceeds raised since it started in 2013.

Learning from nature A conference last week, attended by BSU Pres. Geoffrey Mearns

He and Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski attended, and heard about this

Winchester Community High School wins – the Golden Era Yearbook staff was officially recognized as the 2022 Varsity Brands School Spirit Award Winner for Best Yearbook. They also had been a national finalist in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Dustin Shannon is a 2012 graduate of Ball State University in his tenth year at Winchester Community High School and has been primary adviser to nine yearbook publications – you can see his whole Release and photo on our Local News page now.

WLBC News Bytes:

Purdue University’s student body has grown yet again. Close to 51,000 marks the 8th straight record enrollment high, and have hired a record number of new professors.

Frankton Heritage Days happened over the weekend – parade, rummage and more community fun.

We’re already prepping our Radio Teams for Friday night lights: WMUN will carry Monroe Central at Wes Del on FM, AM and TV from the IHSAA link. On Oldies 101, the Indianapolis Tech at Anderson Game is planned.

Terminated relationship – There’s been some talk lately by mostly Ball State Students, using Indy TV stations to cover their displeasure with conditions of some rental housing. Pres. Mearns was concerned when he saw those reports, and subsequent action by Muncie City Council

The company said in a statement to Indy TV that they are working to correct any problems with renters.

If you’re wondering why the POW/MIA flags were not flown under the US Flag Friday, here’s the story: it was National Recognition Day, but due to the Presidential proclamation to fly the American Flag at half-mast until sunset today, in memorial of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the POW/MIA flags are unable to be flown under.

Excessive speed was the cause of the crash that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others Aug. 3 in Elkhart county. The 58 year old, two staffers, and the driver of the other vehicle died in the crash – airbags deployed, and everyone had seat belts on. Police said there is no evidence or information that phones were being used prior to or during the crash.

WLBC News Bytes:

The Children’s Museum in Indy lets you in free Sunday, September 25th honoring Latin American cultures. Reserve your free ticket online at childrensmuseum.org.

We’re told that nearly double the reenactors showed up for this past weekend’s Rendezvous on the Reserve near Montpelier.

Why do so many celebrate the life of a Queen? “…character matters, now more than ever, and that is why we pay respects to the burial processions of someone else’s queen…” the words of Mike Hicks, BSU Economics professor in a Star Press Op Ed over the weekend.