A Yortkown man has been arrested as a result of a Sept. 9 incident that saw his pickup truck slam into a building 9700 W. Smith St. in Muncie, after hitting two other vehicles. According to the Star Press, 51 year old John Aaron Laffoon was arrested on preliminary counts of criminal mischief, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, reckless driving, aggressive driving and taking part in a speed contest.