Friday, families will also have an opportunity to participate with an IRONKIDS event. MuncieJournal.com reports participants ages 1-17 can participate in an 80-foot Toddler trot (1-3 year olds), a half mile run (ages 3-8), or a 1 mile non-competitive race (ages 5-17). One parent or guardian can accompany each child, and all participating children will receive a race bib, bag and medal.