JUST RELEASED: Muncie Central HS Homecoming Plans

Muncie Central’s Homecoming events have just been released:

Thursday September 29th: Community Pep Session at 6pm at the FB Stadium (Fieldhouse if bad weather). Meet Bearcat fall athletes, coaches, and cheerleaders. Student vs faculty contests. Also working on some possible food truck vendors and a DJ, but not confirmed yet. Open to the public.

Friday September 30th: Parade leaving MCHS at 4:30pm. All entries need to register using this link

Football game vs. Marion at 7pm with Homecoming Court winners announced at halftime.