Funeral Today for Fallen Officer

To be laid to rest today – Thousands are expected to attend Richmond Police Department K-9 Officer Seara Burton’s funeral today. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. today inside Richmond High School’s Tiernan Center – Richmond Schools have an E-Learning Day today to allow the use of the facility. After the funeral, a procession will escort Burton to Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery. Parking and shuttle maps will are being posted on a special page linked from the city website’s home page at richmondindiana.gov.

Why no press conference after the Ball State football loss? Cody Voga emailed that “Due to no space provided and insufficient internet connection, the postgame press conference for Ball State (was) canceled. Home this Saturday – and two other Saturday’s in October, too.

Tax rebates 2022: Indiana residents could receive check worth up to $325 by November.

The Community Sing, formerly known as the Muncie Christmas Sing, is back to in-person at the historic Muncie Fieldhouse – Sunday December 4th at 2:45pm.

After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history – $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

Christmas assistance sign-ups are scheduled at The Salvation Army Muncie. November 1-4 and November 8-11, with evening hours on Wednesday of both weeks. Hours are 10-Noon and 1-3:30 Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 1-7 on Wednesday.

Not the way they wanted to start the Conference season, BSU lost twice to Central Michigan. The 8 = 6 overall women’s volleyball team is home for its next four matches, starting Friday with a 6 p.m. first serve against Eastern Michigan.

TIPTON — 19 year old Joseph R. Temple is a free man as of Friday – the suspect in a December 2020 homicide has been released from jail. WRTV says his jury trial was postponed from Oct. 4 this year to Jan. 31, 2023. As of Saturday afternoon, RTV was waiting to hear back from the Tipton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Madison County Recorder Linda Smith received the 2022 Outstanding Recorder Award.

Frito-Lay is having a 15,000-foot distribution center built in Daleville north of the Waffle House.

Muncie hosts the IRONMAN triathlon Oct. 1 with special events for kids.

Card football is home this Saturday after the road loss over the weekend. BSU and the Liberty Flames have canceled their football game scheduled for the 2024 season. The Flames have canceled a multitude of non-conference games in preparation for a move to Conference USA.

Flu vaccine, new COVID booster can be taken together, says Stephanie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department (MCHD) – she told the Herald Bulletin the vax is available as of Wednesday afternoon.

ZooBoo brings the family spirit of Halloween to the Indianapolis Zoo – October 5th through the 31st.

Walmart announced that it will be hiring 40 thousand people nationwide, with a focus on seasonal gigs.

Darth Vader Voice Actor James Earl Jones Signals Retirement From Character, as he signed an agreement for use of AI to replace him in the future. Variety Magazine.

The Indiana Court of Appeals has revived a lawsuit that sought more than $1.5 million in damages from Randolph Eastern Schools. In a 2-1 opinion this week, the Court of Appeals overturned Special Judge Marianne Vorhees’ decision. The suit was filed in 2021 by Performance Services Inc., for a 2009 contract with the school district related to construction of a wind turbine in Union City, giving Randolph Eastern “physical access” and “certain data generated by the turbine… sought to use in the education” of students.

SR 28 – now called Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and the gospel with talent and grace,” said a Friday post on the Facebook page of Gov. Eric Holcomb. The honor was given at a Friday morning event at the Gaithers’ music studio and family resource center in Alexandria according to WISH TV.