Christmas Donation Yesterday – and Many Thanks

Thinking Christmas, with a lot of big hearts helping – A little more than 25 Secret Families will benefit from this check presentation yesterday by Rick Morris

He holds an annual golf outing each summer to honor his late brother, Bob. The event is always the first Saturday in December at Toyota of Muncie

That’s GM Chad Castor. The event started as a Holdren-family effort, and has grown beyond Al’s expectations

December 3rd is the date.

Boiler Up for today visitors – Big day today at Purdue: U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will join Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Senator Todd Young, and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels to tour Purdue University’s microelectronic training facilities at the Birck Center Nanotechnology Center in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Muncie cops say it’s never a bad time to secure your home and protect yourself and property – windows should be locked whenever possible, and a routine of checking them should be every day. Officer Chris Deegan told Fox 59 that having more lighting around your house and property and possessions, will typically, we see tends to deter criminals because they don’t like to be seen. Recently, a Muncie man was accused of entering a home without permission at an unlocked home, waking a sleeping victim, and claiming he was the devil before taking off. They caught this guy and later released him on a $7,500 cash bond.

A man wanted in Lafayette was found in Arkansas. Lafayette police were searching for Anthony Perez in connection to killing a woman last September at a Walmart. He was found in Little Rock for a different warrant for cutting a tracking bracelet for home detention.

WTHR meteorologist Sean Ash wrote Friday morning, he had open heart surgery 4 weeks ago. He wrote he’s “doing GREAT, the procedure was a success, and I’m expected to make a full recovery,” and is waiting several more weeks for clearance to return to work.

No breaks for guilty pleas – Her guilty pleas do not limit the sentence she could receive – Brandi Bare admitted to causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated. She also pleaded guilty to resisting law enforcement and to being a habitual vehicular substance offender. She’s the one that drove rough a home, hitting and killing a little boy and his great-grandpa in June in Montpelier. Bare will be sentenced on Nov. 4.

What was a funeral turned into a fight. Indianapolis Metro Police say a funeral attended by around 150 people had to be cancelled over the weekend, when the fight broke out. Around 30 officers had to respond, the whole thing took about 45 minutes to calm everyone down, one person was taken into custody for a stolen gun, and the funeral was cancelled.

Muncie Visitors Bureau used Facebook to introduce Kevin Kirby as their new CEO/Executive Director. He comes from the City of Petersburg, Virginia where he was responsible for three museums and two visitors centers, and also was the Executive Director of the convention and visitors bureau in Natchez, Mississippi. Kevin has fond memories of visiting family who lived in Muncie when he was a child.

News Nuggets – Kellogg’s wants you to add water to its new cereal – the new “instabowls” are single serving little tubs of cereal, and contain milk powder.

A week ago today in Carmel, the official beam topping ceremony at the new 1st On Main project – new mixed-use development will feature 73,000 square feet of office space, and the return of the Carmel Rotary clock.

The Roberto Clemente Award is bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Every year, each MLB Club nominates a player to be considered for the Award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character.

The United States Postal Service is readying for the 2022 holiday season. In a press release yesterday, they say they have converted 41,000 part time employees into full time career roles since January of this year. They’ll hire 28,000 Peak Season Employees, and have expanded their ability to process 60 Million Packages Each Day.

A consulting firm hired by Muncie says a new hotel could succeed on the city’s east side, near the Academy of Model Aeronautics and Delaware County EMS Station 3. Mayor Dan Ridenour told the Star Press the city is leaning toward making that location its target – they should know in October whether the 55 room hotel project there is likely to come together.

News Nuggets – Chinese state media say a man has been found safe after he spent two days aloft in a hydrogen balloon, traveling about 200 miles.

Pumpkin spice, shrinkflation, adorkable, and subvariant among new Merriam-Webster entries.

The Reds Joey Votto is a nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award.

Mitchell Early Childhood and Family Center IN Muncie Maintains Their National Accreditation.

After a four-year absence, Farm Progress Show’s highly anticipated return to Boone, Iowa, was a monumental success according to a release. One of the biggest highlights was the concert by country music star Lee Brice who first performed for the same event in 2021. There was no shortage of impressive equipment at the show either. The 2023 event will be hosted in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 29-31. For more information or to keep up to date for next year’s event, visit FarmProgressShow.com.

Open Door Health Services will be hosting a Community Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at its administrative office, 220 S. Walnut Street. The American Red Cross is in urgent need for blood donations around the country.