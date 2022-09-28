BSU Hurt with Chinese Enrollment by a Common Cause

COVID slamming enrollment numbers – More now on the COVID impact of Cardinal students from China. In the past, Ball State University has had many Chinese undergraduate students studying at the University, but the global pandemic has changed that dynamic markedly. A spokesman for the University provided the following – returning to China to promote the college was only allowed to resume recently. Also, student visa processing has also been very slow, and now there’s a backlog – the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, shows that wait times for visa processing have now reached their worst point since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. What are the numbers? Here are the last five years of numbers of Chinese students at Ball State: from a high number in Fall 2019: 186, there’s just 31 now. The global pandemic changed that enrollment, but a spokesman for the University says they are returning to China to promote the college. Also, student visa processing has also been very slow, and now there’s a backlog. Ball State is working directly with partner universities to revitalize recruitment efforts.

The Anderson Housing Authority has been awarded funding for seven more vouchers from the federal Housing and Urban Development administration – good for up to $750 per month for qualified participants.

Former Indiana congressman from the 3rd and 4th districts in northern Indiana from 1995 to 2010, Mark Souder has died. He had been battling pancreatic cancer for the last few months.

On Friday (September 30) Muncie IronKids Event Encourages Physical Activity for kids 1-17. IRONMAN International is hosting their popular IRONKIDS Fun Run, which offers distances of 80 feet, one half mile, and one full mile for young athletes. At Canan Commons, 5:30 p.m. Friday.

3 new cops approved for APD: John Crowmer, 29, a graduate of Noblesville High School and an Army veteran; Sierra Cunningham, 22, a graduate of Anderson High School; and Bradlee Miller, 27, a graduate of Richmond High School. Anderson Board of Public Safety also voted Monday to demolish a former TV repair store building on Central Avenue, says Herald Bulletin.

INDYCAR has announced a 17-race schedule for the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES with the 2023 season opener Sunday, March 5 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. At IMS – the GMR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 13, and the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28 – NBC has that again, as will we on several of our Radio stations. With the Brickyard Weekend returning to a traditional August date, the NASCAR-INDYCAR tripleheader on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Gallagher Grand Prix, Saturday, Aug. 12 on USA Network.

Halloween arrives early this Friday with a double feature of films at Cornerstone Center for the Arts: Muncie native Thomas Peek and Kyle Putra. Rise of Experiment 53, an hour long return to this original presentation last year of Experiment 53 – and the second film, The Grim Finding of Claudius. Doors at 5 p.m., show at 6 p.m. and both are for mature audiences. Free admission, but donations for Muncie Animal Care and Services.

More than 350 Indiana Michigan Power employees are being deployed: to provide mutual assistance ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is on track to make landfall this week along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Christmas Parade already planned: Just Jeepin’ Delaware County will do it again, Dec. 10 starting at what used to be called Southway plaza on Madison and end at the Muncie Mall.

National Coffee Day is Friday (September 29) and Carmel has free samples, discounts and exclusive giveaways on the Carmel Caffeine Trail.

How widespread is opioid use disorder (OUD)? Bicycle Health surveyed Americans nationwide and found that 49% know someone with an opioid addiction.

After a brief summer hiatus, Cornerstone Center for the Arts, is resuming its Open Mic night featuring musicians, poets, comedians, singers and dancers from 6-9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. Open Mic nights are traditionally on the last Friday of each month. Potential performers can contact Rob Jordan at rjordan@cornerstone.org or Josh Cass at jcass@cornerstone.org to register for Sept. 30. For additional information go to www.cornerstonearts.org or call 765-281-9503.