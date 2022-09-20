Ball State: #212 and Mearns Questions the Source

You won’t probably hear chants of “we’re #212” coming from Ball State’s President, after the recent ranking of colleges came out from US News and World Report

Geoffrey Mearns.

The right to privacy in the state constitution protects a woman’s decision on abortion, says Planned Parenthood – here’s info on the court case against the state’s new abortion ban

On to Statesboro Georgia

Ball State coach Mike Neu on his key players so far this year

That from yesterday’s press conference. Saturday’s forecast on the road is 84 and sunny during the day – pregame 5 p.m. on WLBC.

Onions are the most popular crop in Indiana this Autumn, new study from AllAboutGardening.com.

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II supports Teachers’ Treasures’ Northwest Middle School by donating 200 backpacks filled with supplies.

Last week at the Muncie Community Schools Board meeting Allison Quirk was invited to give an update

She noted the connection with Ball State student volunteers

And much more during her presentation – you’ll hear it, on This Week in Delaware County, first airing this Saturday at 9 a.m. on WMUN, The Talk of Muncie, on 92-5FM 1340AM and free streams.

It’s Homecoming Week for Yorktown High School football. Yesterday, they had a PowderPuff Football, today is Dad Day, and a School Board Meeting at 6 PM – we don’t think that’s an Event! Then it’s Western Wednesday dress up day. Thursday, T’was the Night Before Homecoming – PJ Day, and Corn Hole 6 PM. Friday is Green & White Day, with the Game at 7:30 PM and then the Saturday Alumni Homecoming Parade 1 PM.

Expert Explains How COVID Attacks the Brain and How to Reverse Damage, in a report from Epoch Times yesterday.

A total of 171 cremated remains will be laid to rest later this month -from people who died in Marion County from 2006 to 2019 and were not claimed by family members.

No decision on whether the state’s new abortion law will be blocked by the court. Chris Davis reports on what the judge heard Monday in Bloomington

Gas prices have been falling for nearly 100 days and the gas tax is dropping with it. The state gas tax is calculated by taking the average price of gas of last month and finding the retail tax. It started to climb again this year in February and rose to as high as 29 cents in August. The Gas Tax now is 24 cents, but starting soon enough in October it will be 22 cents, down two cents from September. All streaks have to end at some point though.

National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) recognizes Members of Congress who have proven themselves as champions of small business. Congressman Greg Pence was among those to receive the 2022 “Guardian of Small Business” award.

A $1,200 carnival – National Honor Society students from the Indiana Academy of Science, Mathematics, and Humanities in conjunction with Burris Laboratory School presented Cornerstone Center for the Arts with the money raised this past spring. For addition information about how you could support them, go to www.cornerstonearts .org or call 765-281-9503.

It took about an hour and a half Monday afternoon for the abortion law arguments in a Monroe County courtroom

Family Dollar is recalling certain varieties of Colgate Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash in 11 states including Indiana. Customers should return the products for a full refund.

This is as Rail Safety Week in North America.

Recently we told you that BSU added a football game at Nationally ranked Georgia on the 2023 schedule, and I asked President Mearns about these kind of games – and why they are important to a school like Ball State

The Georgia game replaces a previously booked game with Army – Mearns did not know why that game was deleted.

Today is National Voter Registration Day, and the Reds are partnering with the Cincinnati NAACP to encourage Reds fans and local residents to register to vote, when the Reds take on the Boston Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. Remember, in Muncie that event is 3 – 5 p.m. on the steps of City Hall, and there are other chances to Register earlier at the BSU Scramble Light, the MITS Transfer station, and more.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Anderson, Friends of the Poor Walk will be held at Highland Middle School in Anderson, on Saturday, September 24th from 10:30-1:30. Walk, children’s games, a treasure and jewelry sale, mum sale, dunk tank and more.