Anderson Man Held, Charged In Mother’s Death

An Anderson man was being held Monday evening in the Madison County Jail on an initial charge in the death of a city woman.
The Herald Bulletin reports 28 year old Jiam Adonmani Payton Hart was charged with murder and held without bond.
The deceased 49-year-old woman is Janet Hart, the suspect’s mother, according to the Madison County Coroner’s office on Tuesday.