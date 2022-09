A Muncie man charged in a fatal shooting outside a local Walmart store is pursuing an insanity defense. According to the Star Press, 32 year old Tyler Christopher Abrams is charged with murder, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and obstruction of justice in the July 30 slaying of Samuel L. Gillum, who he allegedly shot in the head, in the parking lot of the Walmart at 4801 W. Clara Lane.