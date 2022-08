No decision could be reached by a jury in a drug overdose trial. 37 year old Michael Schoeff of Muncie is charged with selling drugs to a woman just out of rehab, who, after taking the drugs, died of an overdose. Prosecutors say the state would bring Schoeff to trial for a second time. A new trial date has not yet been set. The jury on Thursday did find Schoeff guilty of conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug,