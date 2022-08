This month, MuncieArts (munciearts.org) will present a special two-day professional practice seminar for artists who would like to expand their creative practice into working in public art. “Making Public Art Work” will be held on Aug. 13 and 14 at Minnetrista Museum and Gardens, with a virtual keynote lecture by Kristen Giannantonio from the Monument Lab (Philadelphia) on Friday, Aug.12 at 6 p.m..