Muncie Opens Their Hearts: And Gives Away School Supplies

Help for families tomorrow – The Hearts and Hands United’s Tools for School giveaway is Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. All Delaware County students are eligible— please provide identification, proof of residence or school IDs at the event. Proof of current address is advisable.

Leaders in Fort Wayne want an Amtrak line through their city. On Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to endorse a proposal that would run a train from Chicago to Columbus, Ohio. Fort Wayne would be one of the stops.

The Dr. Robert Morris Memorial Golf Outing is proud to offer (4) INDY COLTS Autographed Footballs, signed by QB MATT RYAN, donated by Chad Castor of Toyota of Muncie. Tickets are being sold through August 13, for $20/each or 8 for $100. Message Rick Morris or call 765-749-2479. Drawing to be held at the conclusion of the golf outing on Aug. 13.

Alexandria soon may join other nearby communities, including Elwood and Tipton, where military veterans are honored individually along major roads.

Crew Carwash recently held their thirteenth annual Crew for Kids fundraiser. All 42 locations participated. Some had to deal with heavy weather on the morning of July 23 – but still raised $110,757 in total for Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across Indiana.

Save the date: June 20 and 21, 2023 – Chamber Cup golf outing for the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. Announced yesterday, they are moving the annual event back to June hoping for cooler weather.

Comedian Jim Breuer brings his Freedom of Laughter Tour to Anderson’s Paramount Theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, $35 and $75.

The owner & CEO of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, will exhibit items from The Jim Irsay Collection in Indianapolis Friday, Sept. 9 from 7-10 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium. The free event will feature a special concert by the all-star Jim Irsay Band, along with Heart’s Ann Wilson. Instruments and items owned and used by Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, James Brown, Eric Clapton, Sir Elton John, Johnny Cash, Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Kurt Cobain, and other icons, as well as Colts items and much more will be at the event.

A Summer Sip & Shop Block Party is coming to Carmel on Saturday at the Shops at Carmel City Center from 11 am to 3 pm. Visit carmelcitycenter.com to learn more.

Here’s a Yorktown connection to Premier League soccer: Gehrig Smalstig is a finance student at Notre Dame, and while studying abroad in London, Smalstig was announced as a Chelsea Football Club Business Operations Intern.

Next Friday, the 91st season of shows kicks-off at Muncie Civic Theatre—with the production of Beauty and the Beast.

The Noblesville Police Department is currently accepting applications for their next Citizens Police Academy classes – through Sept. 6. Visit www.cityofnoblesville.org/police for applications. For further information, please contact Lieutenant Bruce Barnes at (317) 776-6340 ext. 1243 or bbarnes@noblesville.in.us.

From ACS Twitter yesterday at about 2 p.m.: There (was) a report of an incident involving a gun in Anderson. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident took place on West 6th Street and “in no way impacted any of our schools.”

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett is getting ready for another Mayor’s Bike to the Fair Day. Hogsett tweeted that this year’s ride will be on Saturday at 10 a.m.

This week in 1884, Frank Brown Shields was born in Indiana and spent his boyhood in Seymour. After MIT and work with General Electric, he founded the Barbasol Company in Indianapolis. The firm became famous for its popular shaving cream and variety of related products. We heard that Mike Rhodes, Editor-in-Chief of MuncieJournal.com is a user and fan of Barbasol products.