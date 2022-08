The Muncie Noon Rotary Club Board of Directors considers grant requests annually. The Club typically awards between $6000-$9000 to eligible 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations. The Board evaluates all requests as objectively as possible, consistent with the expressed priorities of the Club. MuncieJournal.com reports last year, grants were awarded to Boys and Girls Club of Muncie, Home Savers of Delaware County, Motivate Our Minds and the Muncie Civic Theatre totaling over $5000.