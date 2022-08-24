Free Food Continues for MCS – Here’s Why

Even though some Federal programs have dried up, there’s no changes in the food program in the Muncie Community Schools – Dr. K

More quick cop work in Delaware County – Sheriff Tony Skinner told WLBC Radio News yesterday, “1 DOA, suspect taken into custody by SWAT Team. Unknown motive. Investigation underway.” The shooting was reported to emergency dispatchers at 11:51 a.m. Star Press says an Indiana State Police helicopter was flying over fields in the area of the shooting, south of Albany, and the 29 year old male suspect surrendered without incident shortly before 2 p.m. Liberty-Perry schools in Selma were reportedly placed on an “educational lockdown.”

Seeking those to serve Muncie – Officer Chris Deegan of the MPD briefed the community last week on a new lateral hiring process

Route re-do’s – Muncie Community Schools are not the only ones dealing with some bus changes

It was a vote of no confidence by the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police for both Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and the Marion County court system. Indy FOP President Rick Snyder says the no confidence votes are a result of repeated fractures within the system, including failed uses of Indiana’s Red Flag law, light bonds for violent repeat criminal offenders, and light sentences.

Cameras, taking pictures of license plates – more from last week’s announcement in Muncie about the company that sold the tech to Muncie – Flock Safety

that Rep from the Company was there to answer questions, and you’ll hear the entire presentation on This Weekend in Delaware County, airing first on WMUN 92-5 FM and 1340 AM Saturday at 9 a.m.

CARMEL, IN – Midtown’s Got Talent is accepting auditions for the 3rd Annual contest to be held at Midtown Plaza in September and October. A 90-second audition tape need to be submitted by August 31.

Cemetery story in a moment, but first WLBC’s Peter Killeen has an Anderson story of more-time-given

A poster, from last year, causing some heartache – A poster reading “Defund The Police” in a Fishers High School classroom has one of Indiana’s representatives in Congress upset. Kurt Darling reports

Highest staffing count in 4 or 5 years – people want to work for Muncie Police Department. Officer Chris Deegan said at a forum last week that a new on-going application process is gaining applicants

The historic Paramount Theatre announces the addition of two new prominent performances to its 2022-2023 live entertainment lineup – A Jazzy Little Christmas, and Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute. Current Paramount Theatre Lineup: Tusk: The World’s #1 Fleetwood Mac Tribute – Friday, Sept. 30. Jim Brickman – Friday, Oct. 7. And Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis! – Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

The average life expectancy in Indiana dropped by 2 years, as did the U.S. average in 2020, to the country’s lowest average in nearly two decades. A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics found that New York State was down the most – three years.

A tomorrow event on Ag