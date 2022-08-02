“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing

Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence

Yesterday’s storm report—That burst of storms in WLBCland yesterday between 8 and 10 a.m. hit a number of trees at Shadyside Park in Madison County. WLBC Reporter Sean Mattingly saw several social media picture posts depicting the tree damage. Duke energy customers seemed to get hit hardest with around 8,000 customers off at the peak.

Senator Tim Lanane was chosen as the 2022 “Distinguished Citizen of Madison County” and will be honored at the Paramount Theatre on Sept. 27 during an awards dinner. WHBU’s Bret Busby asked him for his reaction.

And, why he thinks the board chose him.

The criteria used includes a candidate’s qualities of distinguished service, leadership and support for Madison County over the previous 15 to 25 years, according to Board Chair Charles Shumate, quoted by The Herald Bulletin.

Pizza King has another hiring event coming up on Monday, August 8th at the 30 W. Grand Ave location in Anderson. If hired, applicants will be eligible for a $650 retention bonus at select locations.

Weekly COVID stats – Delaware County’s new COVID cases are flat; Indiana cases are up 5.8% – that was the headline in USA Today, citing John’s Hopkins data. Zero COVID related deaths in Delaware, Randolph, Henry, Blackford and Jay County. The best declines are in Allen, Hamilton and Hancock Counties. Indiana’s COVID-19 hospital admissions are rising – likely COVID patients admitted: 145 more, week over week. Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

If you go to Indianapolis Colts training camp, you may notice strange looking padded shells on player helmets. That’s a new piece of tech the NFL is testing, called Guardian Caps. It’s a special piece of equipment with the brain in mind. They tell WISH TV that the force of a hit is reduced by at least 10-percent or so.

In case you missed it – Jacob Pruitt’s no-hitter lead the Muncie Post 19 Chiefs to 3rd American Legion state baseball title, with a 4-0 victory over Terre Haute at Highland Park in Kokomo on Saturday, July 30, 2022, according to the Star Press.

Dr. Rashida Willard will join Ball State University as associate vice president of Inclusive Excellence, effective Sept. 19. Dr. Charlene Alexander, chief strategy officer at Ball State announced the new hire.

You should be on BUS WATCH – Many more school districts start today – and more than 200 agencies plan to participate in the back-to-school Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign – better known as SAVE. The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

The City of Carmel has once again been rated the No. 1 city in Indiana for bicycle friendliness by People for Bikes.

Hoosier history – This week in 1900, four young boys found an alligator in the canal near downtown Indianapolis, not far from the Statehouse. The local newspaper reported that the creature had lived along the area for about two years and had been owned by a nearby adult before it escaped.