On Thursday, June 30th, the zoning board approved a variance for the addition of two cul-de-sacs and 17 additional lots in Copperfield Commons. MuncieJournal.com reports a project of Partuck Corporation, the Commons has developed 40 building sites near McGalliard and Morrison. 21 homes have already been built and sold on these lots. Developer Richard Case hopes to complete a new recreation area and the cul-de-sacs by 2023.