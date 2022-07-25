Marching Band Weekend Recap: Two More Winners, NO Repeats Yet

A wide open field compete for statewide bragging rights – Marching band summer season continued over the weekend, with Centerville winning Friday at Jay County, and Muncie Central 5th. Kokomo won the Spirit of Sound contest Saturday, and Central was 2nd. A couple more contests to go, before State Fair Band Day.

Those Saturday storms had power people busy – Duke Energy, and AEP had thousands out, and unconfirmed reports that morning of a funnel cloud visible for less than a minute in the eastern sky from a Muncie business, though no tornado warnings were issued statewide.

AEP told WLBC yesterday that more than 1,300 utility professionals were working to restore power. In many cases, trees and limbs had to be cleared from the equipment before a line can be placed back into service. Crews were working 16-hour shifts to complete the restoration of all customers.

Two issues will be discussed this week at the Indiana Statehouse. One is how our state will deal with the ruling related to Roe vs. Wade, and the other-original reason was the tax rebate proposed by Gov. Holcomb. Even VP Kamala Harris is planning to attend. They expect the Session to last several days – at least.

Hamilton County’s Tenderloin Tuesdays are wrapping up for the year on Tuesday. This event allows fans of the famous tenderloin sandwich to snag great deals at some of the county’s best tenderloin-selling establishments. If you’d like to take advantage of one of the deals on the final Tuesday, make sure you get the “Tenderloin Tuesday Passport” before you visit a restaurant. Head to visithamiltoncounty.com to learn more.

A rural Daleville man was shot to death Friday afternoon near his home in southern Delaware County -38-year-old Randall Coomer was gunned down, and cops want info about two vehicles that were snapped on surveillance video at the time.

Victor Whitehead has resigned as Delaware County Republican county chairman. No reason has been given yet.

Forty-five states and Washington, D.C., will conduct no-excuse, in-person early voting for the November elections. Nine states begin early voting in September. Another 33 states and Washington, D.C., begin early voting in October. Three states begin early voting in November. The earliest start date for early voting is Sept. 19 in Pennsylvania, according to Ballot Pedia.

More than 600 fans met new Colts QB Matt Ryan Friday at the Tent Sale for Toyota, but we learned it wasn’t his first visit to BSU.

BC won that game, 19-11 in the first night game with permanent lights at Scheuman Stadium – and the game summary from ESPN didn’t even mention Ryan!

Hoping for peace – There’s been very little public talk about preparations for safety and security today as the Indiana Special Session begins, but two weeks ago when I spoke to Lt. Governor Crouch it seemed clear that everyone is hoping for the best as many are expected to show up.

VP Kamala Harris is planning to attend today, too.

Multiple injuries in Indy – an organized motorcycle ride called the Patriot Freedom Ride experienced a chain reaction crash – on the westbound lanes of I-70 just west of downtown Indianapolis, six people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. The crash began when an white passenger vehicle cut in between some of the riders, causing one bike to take evasive action, hitting another motorcycle. Two others layed theirs down trying to avoid the crash. Anyone witnesses are asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

Wapahani’s Reese Baker commits to Ball State volleyball.

Officials, farmers, public don’t like the plan to close Riggin/Bypass crossover according to a report in the Star Press – public comment on the proposal is still being taken.

Ball State University honored more than 1,200 graduates on Saturday at its Summer Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022. Learn more here: http://www.munciejournal.com/2022/07/ball-state-university-honors-2022-summer-graduates/

Ballotpedia has identified 156 state legislators who have changed their party affiliations while in office since 1994. The most common change has been Democrats switching to become Republicans. Of the 156 changes, 76, or 49%, fall into that category. This is followed by Democrats who switch to a third party or drop their affiliation to become an independent. There have been 27 such changes, representing 17% of the total.