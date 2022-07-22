Lapel Will Use Some ARP Money For Police Equipment

The town of Lapel plans to spend $43,200 of its American Rescue Plan funds on items for the police department. The Herald Bulletin reports Lapel Town Council Thursday voted to spend $8,500 for a new air conditioning system for town hall. The council also approved the purchase of two license plate reader cameras and new Tasers for the police department.

The license plate reader cameras will cost $10,000 for two years, with a one-time cost of $750 to install the cameras.