Yorktown Says ‘No Parking In The Meadow’ for the 4th

No parking in the Meadow – Important changes for the Yorktown fireworks on Monday night – in order to keep Tiger Drive open for safety due to roundabout construction, all parking will be at the high school, middle school, the sports park, or any legal street parking downtown. Only handicapped parking with handicapped plates or placards will be available in Morrow’s Meadow, and golf carts will not be allowed. No RV’s or motor homes are allowed. Additionally, no personal fireworks are allowed in Morrow’s Meadow. This is for the safety of others in the park as well as our employees who clean up after the event. Due to construction at the roundabout in Yorktown, Tiger Drive is the only north/south road so must be kept clear for emergency vehicles and cannot be blocked with traffic. All cars parking at YMS will be routed onto SR32 to exit after the fireworks.

No plea deal that would have resolved allegations of mail theft against a Henry County woman – 34-year-old Deborah D. Switzer received a Sept. 13 trial date this week, according the Herald Bulletin. The former U.S. Postal Service employee in Middletown, was charged last October after a bag of “deliverable mail” was found last September in a trash can at a GetGo convenience store near the post office on Anderson’s west side. She says she didn’t leave it behind on purpose.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has voted last week to change the basketball tournament format. The Executive Committee voted 15-2 to make the regional round a single game and the semi-state round a two-game format beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Your electric bill is likely UP too – The Pres of Duke Energy Indiana wants to help – in a column in ReadTheReporter.com, he writes fuel accounts for a significant portion of electric costs, averaging as much as 30 percent of a total bill. Duke Energy Indiana is seeing the highest sustained prices for fuel witnessed in a decade. If you are struggling financially to pay your electric bill, contact Duke at (800) 521-2232. Ask about High Bill Alerts and Budget Billing that can help customers to manage bills. You can find more information on these programs at duke-energy.com/home/savings/lower-my-bill-toolkit.

Anderson University is hosting a free event on achievement gap strategies Tuesday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Reardon Auditorium. The event is in conjunction with the Madison County Success Coalition – to explore the achievement gap in Indiana and Madison County.

Today is another AQA Day – IDEM has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) for high ozone levels for Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, and several other Indiana counties.

NO extension – the requested two-year extension for the construction and operation of the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy facility has been denied by the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals. Invenergy, the project developer, wants an additional two years to complete the $110 million solar energy facility – it has to be operational by Dec. 31, 2023.

