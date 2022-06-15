Wednesday, 6/15/2022, WBR Morning News

Closing blinds, doors, and windows are a few ways to keep the house cool and save a little money on your energy bill. Running appliances at night can also help preserve the power grid.

Senator news – the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) endorsed Todd Young for re-election. NBPC is the official union representing those responsible for defending our nation’s border security, including nearly 18,000 Border Patrol Agents and support personnel assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools has named Reginald Simmons as the new HSE High School principal. Quentin Hunter is the new assistant principal of Fishers Elementary. Danielle N. Thompson who has been selected as the new assistant principal of Lantern Road Elementary.

We covered in recent weeks the many Juneteenth events that are planned, but a reminder of what the meaning of the holiday is – Dorica Watson

She was in studio several weeks ago to share about the Muncie event, this Saturday. Search Juneteenth Muncie for info. Most federal employees will receive Monday the 20th as a day off of work.

Save money, and the grid – When it’s this hot outside, you’ll want to blast the AC at full power. But that could cause some big energy bills. Recommendations include keeping your thermostat at 75 or higher to save some money, and prevent possible grid problems.

We also asked the Muncie Mayor about cooling stations – he said those are basically the same as the same spots as warming stations in the winter – and remember: first stations are not open for cooling, or warming.

The Henry County Concert Series kicks off the season with Josh Kaufman on June 17 at the downtown News Castle Arts Park! The Season 6 winner of “The Voice” and will share a unique blend of soul, jazz, rock, funk, folk. John Thompson will open the night at 6:30 pm. Bring a chair, Concerts are free, thanks to our generous sponsors and donors. Donations will be accepted at the event.

One year after its creation, Indiana’s newest scholarship fund is ready to launch! The Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program provides tax-free scholarship funds to Eligible Students for pre-approved education expenses. For the 2022-23 school year, the application window for eligible students is June 27-August 5, 2022. Applications can be found online at www.in.gov/tos/inesa.

More confirmed fireworks plans: the Prairie Creek show will be July 2nd at 10 p.m. The official City of Muncie Set the Night to Music show is July 4th at Muncie Central High School grounds.

Network Indiana is being sold. Chris Davis reports

Muncie, Daleville, Yorktown and more have lots of pads for cooling, too…

Government doesn’t have a say in what you eat or how you live your life. But, some politicians are making some suggestions. Chris Davis reports…

Ball State women’s golf program, Katherine Mowat announced that she is stepping down as the Ball State women’s golf team head coach after 18 years – leaving golf to a position in the health and wellness industry. She will remain the active head coach until Friday, June 17.

Ever been to Broad Ripple for a night out? They held a public town hall Monday night, focusing on crime and public safety. Harrison Silcox reports…

Hoosier history – this week in 1918, Former President Theodore Roosevelt addressed a large crowd at the fairgrounds in Indianapolis asking for support of American military as the nation was engaged in World War I. The next day he was in Bloomington to serve as the commencement speaker for the class of 1918 at Indiana University. The majority of the graduates were women, since most of the men were in uniform.

Muncie invites the community to bring their family and friends and even dogs to DWNTWN Game Night at Canan Commons on Saturday, June 18 from 7–11 p.m. The evening will include free fun for all ages, including a variety of lawn games.