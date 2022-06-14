Tuesday, June 14, 2022, WBR Morning News

A 6th delay requested – even though the Judge said no more. In that federal excessive force case against current and former Muncie police officers, in a motion filed Friday, Chase Winkle requested another delay, noting that one of his attorneys was scheduled to undergo “serious spinal surgery” last week, and another was in the process of departing their Indianapolis law firm, according to the Star Press.

Public health officials are investigating outbreaks of salmonella linked to backyard poultry and have identified more than 200 cases so far this year, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four of those cases are in Indiana as of late last week.

Second Harvest ECI has moved today’s Elwood’s tailgate ahead by an hour so people aren’t waiting in hot cars through the middle of the day. Now 9AM TO 11AM – Calloway Park in Elwood – More info at CureHunger.org.

As we reported first several weeks ago – Raising Cane’s chicken is Muncie bound. They received clearance from Muncie City Council last week for zoning to allow a restaurant along McGalliard just west of Starbucks.

Hoosier history – this week in 1910, the nation’s first licensed aviation meet was held at the Motor Speedway. Orville and Wilbur Wright were there with their team of six planes. Newspapers called the pilots “air wizards.”

This is an AQAD Day – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for today in Delaware, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, and many more Indiana counties. To help reduce ozone you can: Drive less: carpool, Combine errands into one trip, and Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Health has awarded more than $35 million in grants to help improve health outcomes in Indiana through the Health Issues and Challenges program, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Asthma, cancer prevention, cardiovascular health and diabetes and food insecurity and obesity issues all were funded projects. The money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Additional funding will be offered in a subsequent round.

They might be almost 20 games under 500 – but Dad might still like to see the Reds. For a limited time, buy View Level tickets for just $8 to any of the three Father’s Day weekend games against the Brewers coming to Great American Ballpark. Offer ends Wednesday, June 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

It happened last week, but we were asked to wait to release it: Muncie was recently awarded a grant agreement securing READI funding for the McKinley-Whitely Live Learn Neighborhood and infrastructure around Muncie Central. When completed, Muncie Central High School will have better connectivity to the Cardinal Greenway, and the neighborhood will benefit from increased walkability and pedestrian safety, according to a release from the Mayor’s office. A traffic study has already been ordered, and sidewalk work has begun near Elm Street.

COVID stats: New cases increased 6.9% in Indiana in the week ending Sunday. Delaware County reported 154 cases and one death in the latest week. Randolph, Henry, Blackford , Jay County all reported zero deaths in the past week, according to USA Today.

The Indiana Democratic Party yesterday announced its statewide candidates for the upcoming 2022 statewide elections: Tom McDermott – U.S. Senate, Jessica McClellan – State Treasurer, ZeNai Brooks – State Auditor, and Destiny Wells – Secretary of State.

Co-defendants want a 6th delay. In that federal excessive force case against Chase Winkle and others, they want their August date pushed back again – Winkle saying that one of his attorneys is undergoing a medical procedure, and co-defendant, now-retired city officer Joseph Krejsa, citing medical reasons. Winkle and Krejsa requested a “brief continuance of about 90 days,” according to the Star Press.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day. To help reduce ozone you can: Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru), and Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above.