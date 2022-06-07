Tuesday, 6/7/2022 WBR Morning News

The United States has wasted over 82 million Covid vaccine doses, led by CVS and Walmart, according to data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared with NBC News.

Michelle Owen is the new Communications Director for the City of Muncie, replacing Tony Sandleben who left the job on May 4. We are told the pay and benefits are as budgeted, and Mayor Ridenour wrote, “Most important to me was hard working and being willing/able to learn.” We asked if she had media or public relations experience, and he answered, “She has a management background. She is very organized.” Owen intends to continue as CEO of the not for profit, writing “my work with Family Alliance has moved more to a supervisory role…I do not foresee conflicts of interest, as my role does not have a voice in financial or other decisions citywide. I have signed a conflicts of interest form, as a city employee…”

On June 17, more than 65 farmers, artisans and Indiana-based businesses will be returning to Monument Circle for Indiana Grown’s fifth annual Monumental Marketplace. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (ET) on the South half of Monument Circle (1 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204)

The headline was a grabber in the Indy Star – “As officials project warm temps, high energy demands, could Indiana see rolling blackouts?” The answer – no, not likely – as a last resort, maybe, according to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), they will be declaring emergencies more often and relying on emergency procedures, especially on hot summer days when power use is high.

It was training – the Ball State University Police Department, along with other first responders were training at the Northside Middle School yesterday. They’ll do it again today from 8:00am until 12:00pm and from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.

Kelsie Remington suffers from a condition from being born without an Iris. This 21 year old graduate of Alexandria Monroe High School has lived in Alexandria all her life with her mother, Amber, who also suffers from the same eye disease. With the advanced technology and treatments from the Cincinnati Eye Institute in Cincinnati, OH, she could save her eyesight. A Trust Account is set up at First Merchants Bank. You can also donate on a GOFUNDME Page: https://gofund.me/28500652

The Arc of Indiana Foundation announced last week that J.A. and Elizabeth Lacy have committed $350,000 in support of the foundation’s Erskine Green Training Institute (EGTI) and its mission to provide opportunities for postsecondary vocational training for people with disabilities that empower and lead to meaningful employment. EGTI, established in 2016, provides vocational training for a variety of jobs in the hotel, food service, healthcare support and inventory distribution environments.

Margaritas Gone Wild Bar and at 1813 W. University Ave. has recently opened. margaritasgonewildmuncie.com. And the Star Press says Mama Bond’s Soul Food Kitchen in the Rose Court in downtown Muncie closed as of May 30 but hinted in social media posts of “phase 2 coming soon” for the business.