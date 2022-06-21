Tuesday, 6/21/2022 WBR Morning News

You’re waking to another AQAD – It’s an Air Quality Action Day meaning that a combination of factors are expected to produce high levels of ozone emissions. Here’s some stuff that IDEM says can help – Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

This year, an average of 2.3 candidates are running for each seat in the 968 school board races in 16 states for which we have complete data—17% more than in 2020. The five states with the highest candidate-to-seat ratios are Alabama, Alaska, Nebraska, Nevada, and Tennessee. The five states with the lowest candidate-to-seat ratios are California, Georgia, Maryland, New York, and Texas, according to Ballot Pedia.

There are four free food Tailgates this week from Second Harvest Food Bank, and due to the heat, the start time is 9 a.m. for all of them – all are welcome, and volunteers always needed. Curehunger.org

City of Noblesville will open Forest Park Inn as a temporary cooling center, an air conditioned facility where residents can go to stay safe. In Muncie, we’re told all the normal places are open, as is the Salvation Army weekdays from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

A busy overpass bridge closure coming in Hamilton county: INDOT contractors will start work on U.S. 31 at 146th St. overpass bridge on or after Friday, June 24, at 8 p.m. through Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The 56th Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Star football Game is scheduled for July 15 at North Central High School in Indianapolis at 7 p.m. The South leads the all-time series 28-26. The game returns to North Central after being played at Anderson University in 2021.

Here’s the summer heat again – It’s an Air Quality Action Day meaning that a combination of factors produce high levels of ozone emissions. Here’s some stuff that IDEM says can help – Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana is very proud to announce that this past weekend, one of their key student worship leaders, Kayla Patterson, a recent graduate of Monroe Central High school, was crowned Miss Indiana’s Outstanding teen (Miss Teen Indiana)! Kayla chose to represent FCA in both last year’s and this year’s competition. She will compete for the title Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023 In Dallas Texas August 12.