Thursday, 6/9/2022 WBR Morning News

Threats get jail time – 4 years for a Muncie man – Judge Thomas A. Cannon Jr., sentenced John Armstrong after he pled guilty to Intimidation – Specifically, Armstrong threatened that he would to “blow up” the Juvenile Magistrate’s home if she did not rule in his favor.

Indiana has had the largest gas price increase of any state in the last month. GasBuddy says the statewide average is $5.24. That’s up more than a dollar from a month ago.

The Indianapolis Zoo will be closed during the day on Friday, setting up for Zoobilation – a formal fundraiser that runs from 7 pm to midnight. They open again as normal at 9 am on Saturday.

Police in Anderson say the death of a woman who passed away after a car crash has been ruled a homicide. Fox 59 reports the department says Kiara McCullough was the driver in a crash near 22nd and Arrow Avenue on June 5, although she had injuries unrelated to the crash.

Indiana will get its 84th Safe Haven Baby Box Thursday in Mitchell, at the Fire Department. So far this year, four babies have been surrendered – three of which were at the box in Carmel in a span of two months.

Trace Adkins, and KC and the Sunshine Band have been added to the lineup of performers on the Free Stage at this year’s Indiana State Fair. The Sunday Gospel Music Day, a mainstay at the fair, has also been added. The Fair runs from July 29 to Aug. 31.

What’s the next step – With Muncie City Councils rejection of the project that some estimates say would have generated half a million in revenue to the General Fund for the City, we wondered yesterday if there was any way that solar farm project could still be revived

Aside from the lost revenue potential, the Mayor says the project had other ways to help lift up his city

Most states are not prepared for 988: The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act made that the new national suicide hotline number, starting July 16. The Hill says only 13 have enacted legislation that addresses funding the new hotline.

The 56th Annual Strawberry Festival will be held today on Monument Circle. The Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral will be selling strawberry shortcakes, with additional treats including strawberries and ice cream, from 9 am to 4 pm, or until all of the shortcakes are gone. Visit indystrawberryfestival.org to learn more.