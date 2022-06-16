Thursday, 6/16/2022 WBR Morning News

The Indiana State Fair have unveiled the highly anticipated 2022 Featured Farmers that will be honored at this year’s Indiana State Fair. In its seventh year, this program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with fellow Hoosiers who grow the food they eat. July 29, Sheller Family Farms (Corn), from Hamilton County. And August 20, Lick Creek Flower Company (Flowers), Madison County.

Popular foodie place closed: according to Russell L Irving of The Neely House’s Facebook page, the critically acclaimed restaurant closed as of June 8. The BSU Daily News said this same post also says,” it is my goal, by regrouping, the restaurant may remain intact & continue the Muncie tradition started these past four years.”

Early Monday morning, Clark County police came across an unauthorized vehicle on I-265. It turns out at 5am, a man was driving one of Walmart’s electric carts and pushing a construction barrel down the interstate. Nobody was hurt and police promptly took him into custody to Kentucky where charges are pending.

Saturday, the Delaware County Fair Queen pageant will be at 7 pm at Muncie Central High School. General Admission is $5! LBC’s Mark Foerster is the MC with several area judges.

Muncie Dragway is for sale. According to a post on their social media, they’ll keep operating it until a buyer is found.

The Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana (HCA) presented its “100,000 Award in Memory of Dr. George Branam” to Blackford County volunteer Fred Hoffman at its annual recognition last week. The Award recognizes the legacy of the late George Branam, MD, a steadfast champion of community health and wellness, and the number 100,000 represents his lifetime miles completed to train for and compete in sixty-six running marathons.

Ivanhoe’s in Upland posted on social media, “We have been trying to do business as close to normal as possible but with labor shortages, the added stress this has put on our employees is great. Therefore we will be CLOSING on Sundays, starting this week.”

They keep booking! Indiana State Fair Announces Third Wave of Free Stage Concerts – Just Added: Pop Music Superstar Jesse McCartney, Country Music Legend Travis Tritt, & Tribute Thursdays featuring tribute bands performing the music of Jimmy Buffett, Foo Fighters & John Mellencamp. July 29-August 21.

Each member of the Recount Commission will be paid $100 per day, but we’re not sure how long it will take: the recount for the contested Republican Party nomination for the 2nd District Madison County Council seat has been set for today. The certified numbers from the Madison County Clerk’s office show Diana Likens with a three-vote margin over Devin Norrick. The deadline to complete the recount is June 24.

Noblesville has selected Police Department Therapy Dog Luna as the grand marshal of this year’s Fourth of July Stars & Stripes Forever event – it’s 4:30 p.m. for the downtown parade.

The Taylor University English Department invites students entering grades 4-12 to attend WORDshop, a creative writing camp, on July 18-22. The cost is $75.00 and the link is on our Local News page now. www.wordshoptayloruniversity.wordpress.com.

BSU Summer graduates: Monday, June 27 is the deadline for 3 important things: Complete official Summer graduation application, Register whether you will be attending Commencement, Order cap and gown. BSU.edu has the links.