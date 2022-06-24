SUPREME COURT RULING: Sen. Todd Young

Young Statement on Dobbs Decision

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) today issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to uphold Mississippi’s law protecting life and overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Today is a monumental day for the protection of life in America and a defining moment for our nation. Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and the Supreme Court has corrected a historic injustice.

“The American people will now have the opportunity, through their state elected officials, to decide our laws when it comes to protecting life and protecting women. It’s now time to work on solutions that affirm the right to life and support pregnant women and mothers.”

Last year, Senator Young joined over 200 members of Congress in filing an amicus brief supporting the State of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi’s law.