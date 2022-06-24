Supreme Court Ruling: ERRINGTON DECRIES DOBBS DECISION

ERRINGTON DECRIES DOBBS DECISION, CALLS FOR PRO-WOMEN, PRO-FAMILY POLICIES

Upon the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case to overturn Roe v. Wade, State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) offered the following statement:

“Like other medical decisions, abortion is a deeply personal and complex decision. This is why I, along with the majority of Hoosiers, believe it’s a decision best made by a woman and her doctor, not the Indiana General Assembly.

“Outlawing abortion won’t stop abortion – it will only make it less safe. I have advocated for increased access to contraceptives and requiring medically accurate, age-appropriate sexual education at the Statehouse. But the Republican legislators who want to ban abortion have not taken a single step to advance those policies, which we know have the power to reduce abortion rates the most.

“I promise to defend reproductive rights at the Statehouse this summer if a special session is called or next legislative session. Should an abortion ban bill be advanced by Republicans, I will champion every policy possible to ensure that women forced to give birth will have substantial government support for herself and that child.”