Monday, 6/6/2022 WBR Morning News

Starting with sports – New Castle and Wapahani are still in it: it’s on to semi states for baseball this Saturday for both teams. One more win gets them to State Finals championship next weekend. Another baseball note: Wapahani graduate Zack Thompson made his Major League Baseball debut Friday pitching for the Cardinals against the Cubs – threw four innings and 74 pitches (48 for strikes), and earned a save.

Over the weekend, the cheapest gas in the state is in Evansville, according to gasbuddy.com. 4.29 per gallon.

Hamilton County: INDOT will start work on U.S. 31 at 276th St. on or after today, June 6, to begin shifting intersection from a two way stop to a free flow corridor – completely reconstructed and realigned to accommodate the new entrance and exit ramps.

Grants totaling just over $820,000 were awarded from The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County to benefit the community between March and May 2022. Some of highlights – Awaken, Inc. received $25,000 to hire a caseworker to provide full-service welcome and integration support to Afghan refugee families newly arrived in Muncie. Daleville Community Library, Muncie Civic Theatre, Muncie Downtown Development Partnership, as well as Project Leadership, Inc. Recovery Café, Teenworks, Inc. were fund winners.

Next Muncie welcomed Lathay Pegues to their Board earlier this year. The longtime resident of Muncie, is president and CEO of John Tom’s Barbecue Sauce. Recent projects championed by the group include the newly completed White River Lofts, which are 100 percent leased according to a press release. In addition, the first phase of development of the district includes a new riverfront plaza and riverwalk funded by the City of Muncie.

Last Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers, who were working a traffic detail at the Indianapolis 500 were able to revive a race fan who suffered a cardiac episode on Georgetown Road. They found Robert Purgh, 80, Burlington, IA, lying in the street unconscious and not breathing. They started CPR right away, and a shock was administered from the AED. At last check, Purgh was stable, awake, and speaking with hospital staff. Troopers receive CPR training every two years. Most Indiana State Police troopers have an AED to carry in their police cars while on patrol.

The Madison County Community Foundation is getting a new leader. The foundation’s board of directors has named Benjamin Davis as its new president following a five-month search. Effective July 5, Davis will succeed Sally Devoe, who retired in December 2021.

This week in 1922 – Hoosier History includes the Standard Oil Company of Indiana, advertised its high-grade Red Crown blend at 24.8 cents per gallon. In today’s dollars, the price would be a little over $4.00 per gallon.

Anderson Parks Department posted a couple of great things over the weekend, according to our reporter Sean Mattingly, they have reopened historic Funk Park on West 8th Street. And at Shadyside Park they started having free use of kayaks and pedal boats on the dock next to Bobbers Cafe.

Electrolux is recalling some Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators due to a choking hazard from the ice makers. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday, the ice level detector in the arm of the ice maker can break, causing pieces to fall into the ice bucket.

Wabash, IN: The 2022 Honeywell Summer Arts Camps have officially begun and for the first time since 2019, all are offered at full scale. A broad range of camps in both visual arts and theater offer something for everyone and every age. Lead sponsorship for the camps is provided by Halderman Farm Management with additional support provided by the Community Foundation of Wabash County.

The Robert P. Bell Education Grants are awarded to teachers with innovative ideas, programs, or projects related to a classroom unit or lesson. Grants range from $50 to $600 and recent winners included teachers from Delta High School, Burris Laboratory School, Cowan Elementary, Selma Elementary, Indiana Academy of Science, Mathematics and the Humanities, Yorktown High School, Pleasant View Elementary, and more funds were awarded.