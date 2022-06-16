MCS Makes Additional Hires

The Muncie Community Schools (MCS) Board of Trustees added two new principals and three other leaders to the district during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. MuncieJournal.com reports the board approved the hiring of Ben Williams – Principal, Northside Middle School, Aiesha Allen – Principal, North View Elementary, Kayla Arguello – Asst. Principal, Muncie Central High School, Randy McCracken – Asst. Principal, Southside Middle School and Kelsey Pavelka – Teacher and Director of English Learners.