IPASS- New Initiative To Help Single Parents Earn Degrees

Ivy Parents Achieve Success with Support (I.PASS) is a new initiative at Ivy Tech Muncie-Henry County to help support single parents in earning workforce-ready certifications and associates degrees. MuncieJournal.com reports the program provides single parents with connections to community programs, mentors in the Ivy Tech community and additional support through meetings. Learn more about the I.PASS initiative, Intercultural Center for Inclusion and Ivy Tech Community College by emailing askmuncie@ivytech.edu or visiting ivytech.edu/Muncie.