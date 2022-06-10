Friday, 6/10/2022 WBR Morning News

More of your money being returned to you – Governor Holcomb says he wants to provide you with some financial relief

The Governor visited Muncie Wednesday for that ceremony marking the progress of construction for CANPACK – here’s Regional Manager Tom Johnson on WLBC yesterday morning

High gas prices are making things tough at the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. WTHI reports that the sheriff’s office has less money in its fuel budget this year because gas prices were a lot lower. The office is expected to ask the county council for more fuel money later this year.

A million kilowatt hours saved annually by those new LED street lights you’ve seen in Muncie and beyond

That’s Indiana Michigan Power spokesman Corey Ohlenkamp yesterday, at a ceremonial installation of one of the new fixtures – by Mayor Ridenour – SEE the video HERE.

The Anderson Soap Box Derby is coming back for its third year following a two-year pandemic shutdown. Weather-permitting, this all-day event will take place Saturday at Derby Downs, located off of Madison Avenue near the White River. It is slated to begin around 10 a.m.

Special Session coming – As Kim Morris told you first yesterday on WLBC, Governor Eric Holcomb announced a plan to return $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers, following higher than expected revenue performance this fiscal year

Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund (ATR). Still needs to be approved. By the way, in 2018 a Special Session cost taxpayers $30,000 per day.

The Indiana Democratic Party says “the Indiana GOP is responsible for the state’s high gas prices across the state,” in a press release yesterday morning. They say the solution is for Indiana Republicans should lower the state’s gas tax. US News says the Indiana June tax is expected to be 56 cents per gallon.

Marion county is dangerous, with shootings and murders almost daily – but Downtown Indy wants you to come back, and feel safe

Last year Senator Todd Young introduced the Drive Safe Act that eventually became law to help address the shortage of truck drivers in the U.S

Indiana is rolling out a new statewide marketing campaign:

CenterPoint Energy’s moratorium on disconnections for Indiana residents will end Monday, June 13, according to the company. The utility encourages customers with past-due balances to contact the company to discuss payment options and other ways to avoid service disruption.

More than $470 grand raised – Meridian Health Services’ Rialzo charity gala in May drew more than 700 attendees at the Scheumann Family Indoor Practice Facility on Ball State University’s campus, after being canceled for two years because of COVID.

More from those storms from Wednesday – In Madison County, the Town of Summitville had to shut down briefly after the storm hit around 6 pm. Madison County Emergency Management Agency said at least four homes had damaged windows and damage from trees. An RV was overturned and a mobile home was also destroyed. The roof was blown off Summitville Elementary School. No injuries have been reported.

SkyZone indoor trampoline park is coming to Muncie, according to the Company’s website. Owners told the Star Press they are scouting locations to either buy, or build.

Minnesota Public Radio has received a $56 million anonymous cash gift, the largest in the media organization’s 55-year history. According to The Star Tribune the money will go toward YourClassical, MPR’s classical music network, as well as efforts to advance new media technologies.