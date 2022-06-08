Wednesday, 6/8/2022 WBR Morning News

It was a tense Council Meeting – Explaining to the council this week, an article about the solar park project was printed – and Muncie Mayor Ridenour called the Star Press before 7 a.m. that same day

His worry

President Jeff Robinson was speaking for himself, and as it turned out, several members of Council

Just before the vote, the Mayor said

And in the end – they were not OK. In an official statement from the Mayor’s office regarding a vote by City Council in opposition to Ridenour’s efforts stated, “The administration was hopeful that the Brightfield would not only bring revenue to the city, but open a new chapter for Thomas Park Avondale. The Southside was devastated by the loss of the GM plant, not only in lost jobs, but environmental blight that has sat vacant for more than 15 years. The administration recognizes the injustice that our Southside neighbors have endured, and we have invested more than $3 million over the last two years in residences, public spaces, infrastructure, and businesses. It was our hope that the Solar Project could establish a legacy for the Southside, as the first neighborhood to transform an abandoned industrial site into a symbol of hope and renewed energy for the future. City council has made their decision. We as an administration will continue to pursue blight mitigation, renewable energy, and reliable revenue, and we are hopeful to pursue other opportunities to move Muncie forward.”

Indiana State Rep Sue Errington wants the gas tax stopped for the time being

There are three parts to the tax – the Federal amount can’t be affected at the Statehouse

She also said it doesn’t have to be forever

Gov. Holcomb has previously stated he’s not in favor of suspending it – but has teased that he has something to announce soon.

Elwood’s Chelsea Jones will compete in her third straight Level 9 national gymnastics competition Saturday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, in the National Gymnastics Association’s National Championships.

Yesterday, I asked MCS CEO Dr. K to brag on some of the graduates of Central High School

there were more accolades – you’ll hear that entire interview on This Weekend in Delaware County on several of our Radio stations.

COVID cases down – From USA Today – Delaware County’s COVID-19 cases fall 9.6%; Indiana cases fall 8% in the week ending Sunday, June 5. With 2.02% of the country’s population, Indiana had 1.05% of the country’s cases in the last week.

We spoke with Indiana Rep. Sue Errington yesterday, and a subject was gun legislation

She attended that Wear Orange rally Friday in front of Muncie City Hall

I asked her about Red Flag laws

We covered a lot more with Errington – hear the entire interview on This Weekend in Delaware County.

The Alexandria City Council unanimously pushed through an ordinance Monday dealing with vicious and dangerous animals, with expectations of possible amendments in the near future. Council members said that, after two months of discussion, they felt it was important to get something codified so the Alexandria Police had legal authority to act, according to the Herald Bulletin.

The Delaware County Fair Queen pageant is ONLY 10 days away! 9 contestants were introduced on social media over the weekend. The pageant will be held June 18th at 7 pm at Muncie Central High School. General Admission is $5.